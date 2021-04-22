Team RWB And TRX® Announce New Partnership Supporting Veterans' Health And Wellness

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) and TRX, the global leaders in functional training with deep ties to the military, announced today a partnership to support the fitness, health, and wellness of military veterans.

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) and TRX, the global leaders in functional training with deep ties to the military, announced today a partnership to support the fitness, health, and wellness of military veterans. TRX Elite ™, a special purpose division of TRX, will lead the partnership efforts in support of Team RWB's vision of forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans. TRX Elite will provide Team RWB members and their families with access to exclusive fitness, health and wellness products, services, and programs.

"TRX Elite is a strategic investment by TRX to support those who serve and have served our country, so our veterans can continue their lives utilizing fitness and wellness as a means to ensure positive mental and physical health," said Rob Lively, president of TRX Elite. "We are proud to partner with Team RWB and support its mission to enrich veterans' lives by optimizing fitness, health and wellness outcomes for their members."

As part of this exciting partnership, between April 22nd, 2021 and May 18th, 2021, TRX is offering a limited edition Digi Camo Pro4 Suspension Trainer™ and a Digi Camo bundle, with 30% of the proceeds from sales going to Team RWB. Details of this special promotion can be found at the TRX website at www.trxtraining.com . TRX Elite will also partner with Team RWB to provide members with opportunities to join quarterly virtual live training sessions for all ability levels and the parties will further collaborate to deliver live and on-demand programming featuring TRX and TRX Elite's expansive digital content, developed and guided by elite coaches and professionally certified trainers. Team RWB members will receive exclusive access to the live and on-demand sessions through the Team RWB app and website. In addition to virtual training, TRX Elite will support Team RWB's annual 1776 Challenge and workout of the day (WOD) for Warriors events. Team RWB members and all Veterans have the availability to purchase products, offerings, and content at discounted rate through trxtraining.com via ID.me.

"The partnership between TRX Elite and Team RWB is a natural fit and has the potential to make a profound impact in the lives of our nation's veterans," said Mike Erwin, Team RWB executive director. "We are grateful for TRX's support and look forward to showing veterans that their best days are ahead of them as part of this joint effort."

"The physical, social, and emotional health of our nation's veterans, service members, and their families is imperative to national security," continued Rob Lively. "With an increased focus on veterans' health and well-being, Team RWB and TRX are creating a shared commitment to support veterans on their fitness journeys."

ABOUT TEAM RWB Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across more than 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the App today.

ABOUT TRX As the global leaders in functional training, TRX® offers the world's most effective training equipment, training, and education to help everyone, of any fitness level, become a better version of themselves. TRX is also the number one choice of specialized education courses for fitness professionals. They have redefined the application of bodyweight training to enhance human performance and have successfully disrupted the mature landscape of the health club industry. Through a commitment to ongoing research and product development, TRX is changing the way consumers exercise, athletes train for sport, soldiers train for combat, physical therapists rehabilitate patients, and exercise instructors train clients. For more information on TRX, visit trxtraining.com .

ABOUT TRX ELITE TRX Elite ™ is a strategic partnership between TRX®, a global leader in functional training equipment, world-class training content, and app-based training technology, and JAGXE (and its affiliate JAG Consulting), industry leaders in the development and implementation of high-impact optimization protocols, facilities, and diagnostic, and programming technologies utilized by elite athletes, military and other high-performing populations. To learn more about TRX Elite, visit , trxtraining.com/trx-elite-military .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-rwb-and-trx-announce-new-partnership-supporting-veterans-health-and-wellness-301275505.html

SOURCE TRX