ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in May, Americans thank and honor our nation's military veterans, service members, and their families in a variety of ways. During Military Appreciation Month, Team Red, White and Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, and its partners are offering seven virtual and in-person opportunities to show appreciation for those who served.

Team RWB and Partners Provide Opportunities to Show Support During Military Appreciation Month

Research shows that taking 5,650 steps a day can contribute to positive overall health and wellbeing. Team RWB's first-ever Marching Orders event , sponsored by PayPal and Bravo Sierra , encourages participants to walk, run, hike, ruck, or move for 8 consecutive days, culminating in local celebrations nationwide. Free registration is now open, including fundraising opportunities to support our nation's veterans. Learn more at https://www.teamrwb.org/marching-orders/ .

The BMW Central Region Centers are excited to join Team RWB, and their community, as an official partner of the organization. To kick off the official partnership, Centers in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania will host The BMW Fuel the Mission Sales Event which is just one of the many exciting initiatives BMW and Team RWB plan to offer throughout the year. During the BMW Fuel the Mission Sales Event, guests are invited to take a test drive from May 17-22. For every registered test drive taken during the event, your local Center will make a $20 donation to Team RWB. You'll also receive a $1,000 BMW credit toward your next BMW. For further details regarding The BMW Fuel the Mission Sales Event contact your local BMW Center.

Team RWB and BPN-Bare Performance Nutrition are launching a new partnership kicking off with a special promotion. BPN will donate 10% of all profits during the month of May to enrich veterans' lives through Team RWB. BPN is also hosting a special event at its headquarters in Round Rock, Texas on May 27.

TRX, the global leaders in functional training is offering a limited-edition Digi Camo Pro4 Suspension Trainer™ and a Digi Camo Bundle with 30% of the proceeds from sales donated back to Team RWB through May 18, as part of our new partnership with TRX Elite™! TRX Elite™, a special purpose division of TRX, will lead the partnership efforts in support of Team RWB's vision of forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

, as part of our new partnership with TRX Elite™! TRX Elite™, a special purpose division of TRX, will lead the partnership efforts in support of Team RWB's vision of forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans. wear blue: run to remember and Team RWB are hosting an opportunity to actively remember our nation's fallen service members on Memorial Day. Join the effort to honor 65,502 service members killed since the beginning of the Vietnam War and be personally matched with the name of a fallen service member by registering for free at https://www.wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day .

To honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's fallen, and to recognize our nation's veterans, service members, and their families during Military Appreciation Month, Bravo Sierra is donating 100% of proceeds from all Memorial Day, May 31, sales to Team RWB. Shop Bravo Sierra at https://www.bravosierra.com/.

Financial gifts help sustain Team RWB's mission to enrich the lives of veterans. To support their health and wellness this Military Appreciation Month, make a donation at https://donate.teamrwb.org/give/117590/.

About Team Red, White & BlueTeam Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across more than 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.

