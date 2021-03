Team, Inc. To Present At Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (TISI) - Get Report, a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation on Wednesday, March 24 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 10:30 a.m. Central Time) and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (TISI) - Get Report is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

