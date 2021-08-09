Team, Inc. Appoints Candice Koederitz To Its Board Of Directors

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (TISI) - Get Report, a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that Candice Koederitz has been appointed to its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective Aug. 9, 2021.

"We are excited to add Candice who brings extensive capital markets knowledge and global experience to the TEAM Board of Directors," said Amerino Gatti, TEAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Candice's executive leadership at Morgan Stanley as well as her international business expertise will add significant value and her appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring we have a broad mix of skills and perspectives on TEAM's board. We look forward to Candice's insights, which will further strengthen the Board's breadth of talent and competencies."

"It is an exciting time to be joining TEAM as the company is well positioned to capitalize on the emerging opportunities available within these dynamic market conditions," said Ms. Koederitz. "TEAM has a long history of providing asset performance solutions and helping its clients reduce their carbon footprint. I look forward to working with Amerino, my fellow directors and TEAM's strong leadership team to further the company's strategic mission."

Ms. Koederitz worked at Morgan Stanley for more than 30 years in various leadership roles around the globe. From 2012 through 2016, Ms. Koederitz served as Managing Director and Head of Capital where she coordinated capital management globally. From 2001 through 2012, she served as Managing Director and Global Head, Regulatory Implementation, Managing Director and Global Head, Franchise Risk for Capital Markets and other leadership roles. Her time at Morgan Stanley also includes multiple international assignments. In 1999 to 2001 she served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. in Singapore and from 1996 to 1998 she served as Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance Execution, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong.

She currently serves on the board of ICE Benchmark Administration Ltd., a financial benchmark administrator, Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) , and Scotia Holdings (US) Inc., whose parent company is The Bank of Novia Scotia. Ms. Koederitz was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni of Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin in 2013. She received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (TISI) - Get Report is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

