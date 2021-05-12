Team FITAID Athlete Meagan Martin Crowned As First Ninja Warrior Women's Champion

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday night, FITAID Team athlete and professional climber Meagan Martin made history as the first woman to win a Ninja Warrior Championship. The challenging obstacle course competition show aired on NBC. There were 12 women competing for the title.

"It still feels absolutely surreal to be the first Ninja Women 's Champion!" Martin said in an Instagram post. "It was such an honor and so much fun to compete with so many strong and inspiring women who I have so much respect for and who I 'm lucky enough to call friends."

A former gymnast and a Division 1 Pole Vaulter at Vanderbilt, Martin first started competing on the show in 2014 during its sixth season. She was the first rookie to complete a qualifying course, but hadn 't hit a buzzer since season eight.

"When it comes to Ninja, it 's so easy for random mistakes to happen, so to be able to FINALLY finish a 10 obstacle course and hit 4 buzzers during this competition felt like a dream!" Martin continues in her Instagram post. "I am so thankful for every opportunity I have to get on the course, and I can 't wait for the next time! Thanks to everyone who has shown me love and support, it means the world to me!!!⁠"

A multi-talented athlete with a diverse background, Martin joined the LIFEAID family in 2020 as the first climber on the team 's roster. You can learn more about her at www.meaganmartinclimbing.com.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co. With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing and solutions driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health and performance consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "Vitamins You'll Actually Enjoy Drinking." Products include both RTD and powdered mix blends: FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, PARTYAID, and others. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

Contact: Press@lifeaidbevco.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-fitaid-athlete-meagan-martin-crowned-as-first-ninja-warrior-womens-champion-301290309.html

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.