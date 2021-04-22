Teachers Help 1M Students Learn Personal Finance Skills During COVID-19 By Combining Next Gen Personal Finance And Nearpod

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance ("NGPF") announced that its partnership with student engagement platform Nearpod has resulted in over 1 million students taking lessons in financial concepts this school year.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance ("NGPF") announced that its partnership with student engagement platform Nearpod has resulted in over 1 million students taking lessons in financial concepts this school year.

As teachers transitioned suddenly to remote and hybrid instruction during the pandemic, leading financial education nonprofit NGPF purchased Nearpod licenses for over 1,500 personal finance teachers to use the student engagement platform. Nearpod empowers teachers to conduct interactive lessons in both live and asynchronous sessions for students on any connected device.

"Teachers applied for this grant because it made teaching remotely as seamless as possible," said NGPF Senior Project Manager Tori Mansfield, "and I'm so glad to see teachers still engaging their students on Nearpod even as they return to in-person or hybrid models of instruction."

In addition to offering free Nearpod licenses to over 1,500 teachers, NGPF continued to support these educators by regularly offering virtual professional development sessions around Nearpod usage and best practices.

"Our plan was to get as many personal finance teachers access to Nearpod as we could," said Tori Mansfield, "then help them upskill on using the platform within their new instructional models. With teachers helping over 1 million students learn about budgeting, saving, investing, and career exploration, the results have been beyond encouraging."

The backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed alarming inequities in Americans' financial stability, yet research NGPF released this week confirmed that just 1 in 5 U.S. students was guaranteed to take a one semester personal finance course before high school graduation in 2021.

"Too many young people don't have access to this course today, and it would be a terrible irony if a global pandemic and resulting economic crisis robbed even more students of their ability to learn about personal finance this school year," said Tim Ranzetta, NGPF co-founder. "Nearpod has filled a desperate need for America's personal finance teachers."

To use NGPF's lessons built with Nearpod in your classroom, go to: https://www.ngpf.org/nearpod-collection/

About Next Gen Personal FinanceNext Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 40,000 financial educators looking for high-quality, engaging curriculum to equip students with skills to thrive in their future. More than seventy percent (70%) of U.S. high school students attend a school where a teacher is using NGPF's personal finance curriculum.

In addition to curriculum, NGPF invests deeply in teachers, providing more than 100,000 hours of professional development since March of 2020. NGPF has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans and a top pick in their Best Business and Finance Games category. NGPF and the community of personal finance educators has committed to Mission 2030, that is, by 2030 all high school students will cross the graduation stage having taken a one semester personal finance course.

About NearpodNearpod offers an interactive, instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod is a device-agnostic platform that engages students with activities such as Virtual Reality, PhET simulations and Desmos, and features more than 8,500 ready-to-run interactive lessons and videos created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. To learn more, visit www.nearpod.com .

Media Contact: Christine Yoo christine@ngpf.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teachers-help-1m-students-learn-personal-finance-skills-during-covid-19-by-combining-next-gen-personal-finance-and-nearpod-301275105.html

SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance