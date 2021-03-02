Teacher Wish Lists® Supports Teachers And Educators Nationwide

The not-for-profit wish list management website connects classrooms with donors to bring supplies to present-day learning environments.

ASHLAND, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher Wish Lists ® ( TeacherWishLists.com), an ad-free, no-fee wish list management tool for teachers and educators nationwide, has been updated with increased functionality for 2021.

Teachers and educators have been using Teacher Wish Lists since 2007 to create lists for supplies and equipment and sharing those lists with school families and their communities at large. Teachers are able to share the link to their wish list page with their personal network via email, social media, and take-home flyers. Administrators and parent-teacher organizations are also instrumental in publicizing teacher, school, and town-wide wish lists.

Edward Furey, creator of TeacherWishLists.com and CEO of CalculatorSoup®, has added new features to his easy-to-use website:

Wish list items can include links to online products.

Lists can be shared via email and popular social media websites.

Donors may make pledges and teachers will be notified.

Website visitors can view wish lists by teacher, school, and town.

Furey recognizes the impact that scarce resources have on teachers and families. "Our teachers always face challenges, and the past year has had a profound impact on our educators and communities. Through the website, we provide donors with the opportunity to make a difference and help teachers receive greater community support."

About Teacher Wish Lists

TeacherWishLists.com was created and is maintained by Edward Furey of CalculatorSoup®, LLC. For more information, visit teacherwishlists.com, e-mail press@teacherwishlists.com, or call 508-231-1331.

