Teach To One Roadmaps--New Math Tools To Solve Learning Loss During Covid-19 And Beyond

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has radically disrupted the education of millions of American students, exacerbating already existing inequities and making it harder than ever for students, their families and their teachers to keep pace...

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has radically disrupted the education of millions of American students, exacerbating already existing inequities and making it harder than ever for students, their families and their teachers to keep pace in mathematics. As the pandemic continues to place unprecedented pressure on the entire school system, the issue of addressing learning loss in mathematics — further complicated by school closures last spring — is critical as the new school year gets underway. In recognition of the acute nature of this problem, New Classrooms has developed a new suite of digitally enabled tools — including a free assessment — that leverages over 10 years of research and development into the way students learn math that will empower teachers in achieving their goals for every student they serve.

Launched today, Teach to One Roadmaps ( Roadmaps) is designed to help each student reach grade-level proficiency quickly. Adapted from New Classrooms' Teach to One 360 solution, Roadmaps offers free and low-cost options for teachers and families during these challenging times.

The underlying philosophy of Roadmaps is known as Tailored Acceleration. It rejects the notion that all students need to learn the same thing at the same time. Instead, it allows for each and every student to follow a pathway created just for them — a unique blend of on-grade skills and building blocks from previous years. These pathways allow students to get back to grade level quickly, then progress from there to master Algebra 1.

"Now, more than ever, students will need viable, precise, personalized pathways to get back on track," said Joel Rose, CEO of New Classrooms. "Roadmaps provides teachers and parents with the state-of-the-art tools that are necessary to make that a reality."

Teach to One Roadmaps is available in multiple versions:

Roadmaps Free uses a powerful diagnostic assessment to create a roadmap of the specific skills each student must master to achieve proficiency. It includes a manual check-off of skills and content links.

uses a powerful diagnostic assessment to create a roadmap of the specific skills each student must master to achieve proficiency. It includes a manual check-off of skills and content links. Roadmaps Plus includes all the functionality of Roadmaps Free and also allows teachers to track progress with aggregated roadmap reports and data exports. At $15 per student per year, this version enables teachers to fulfill their mission of meeting each of their student's unique needs so they realize their full potential. It adds instructional tools and curated content aligned to each student's individualized roadmap. Classroom planning and grouping enable teachers to determine the best way to help each student work through their roadmap. In addition, each student's roadmap comes with tailored content from trusted high-quality instructional materials.

includes all the functionality of Roadmaps Free and also allows teachers to track progress with aggregated roadmap reports and data exports. At per student per year, this version enables teachers to fulfill their mission of meeting each of their student's unique needs so they realize their full potential. It adds instructional tools and curated content aligned to each student's individualized roadmap. Classroom planning and grouping enable teachers to determine the best way to help each student work through their roadmap. In addition, each student's roadmap comes with tailored content from trusted high-quality instructional materials. Roadmaps Homeis designed to accelerate at-home learning. This version, expected this fall, augments the student's roadmap with personalized lesson content. Roadmaps Home includes all the functionality of Roadmaps Free, and adds Prove It assessments to validate roadmap progress as well as student and parent instructional and content resources. It will cost $9.95 per student per month.

"Schools are working tirelessly to figure out how to accelerate learning while also enabling high-quality remote instruction," said Chris Rush, New Classrooms' Co-Founder and Chief Program Officer. "With these new tools, we are helping schools and parents redefine what's possible for students, so every student can accelerate from their starting point, to where they need to be."

In all versions of Teach to One Roadmaps, student skills are assessed using state-of-the-art psychometric techniques and algorithms built on a decade of research and practical experience in middle school math. New Classrooms has accumulated more than 100 million academic data points that help to inform what skills each student should focus on and how they should learn in terms of modality.

About Teach to One

Founded in 2011, Teach to One is a product of New Classrooms Innovation Partners Inc, a national nonprofit on a mission to personalize education for each student. The founders were the leaders of an initiative within NYC Public Schools called School of One, which TIME named as one of the Best Inventions of the Year in 2009. New Classrooms' first learning model, Teach to One 360 , ensures each student is learning the right math lesson, at the right time, and in the right way that best meets their strengths and needs. It is currently used by thousands of students in schools nationwide. To learn more about Teach to One, visit www.teachtoone.org

Contact: Zoia Alexanian, zalex@tagerco.com , 646-619-1291

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teach-to-one-roadmapsnew-math-tools-to-solve--learning-loss-during-covid-19-and-beyond-301137478.html

SOURCE Teach to One