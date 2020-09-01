TEACH-NOW, One Of The Nation's Fastest-Growing Graduate Schools Of Education, Expands To Accommodate Exponential Growth

Institution that challenged longstanding notions of teacher preparation and provision of Master's degrees to be renamed Moreland University, allowing for additional degree-granting fields. Move reflects national shift toward online education

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEACH-NOW, the pathbreaking institution that challenged traditional and online teaching methods and emerged in less than a decade as one of America's fastest-growing graduate schools of education, has undertaken a major expansion and has been renamed Moreland University, its leaders announced today.

Beginning with an initial cohort of only 10 teacher candidates eight years ago, Moreland University's graduates and candidates now number more than 5,500 students in over 135 countries, paving the way for future growth and development.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a national shift toward online education and a dramatic surge in applications to Moreland University. As a leading innovator in the field, the institution saw a 56 percent increase in applications in the first six months of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

"This is a natural next step for our institution," said Dr. Emily Feistritzer, Founder, President & CEO. "We have grown dramatically, and the new organizational structure will allow us to expand into other areas. It's an exciting milestone for our faculty and students."

Moreland University employs an innovative online, activities-based, collaborative learning approach delivered in cohorts. The university has never been focused merely on content dissemination; instead, it exercises potent learning design to prepare professionals for tomorrow's world. While it cut its teeth on education, Moreland University recognizes that there is now room for growth into other fields.

A lifelong educator and a former nun, Dr. Feistritzer has been cited throughout her career for her innovative approach to teacher preparation. She has testified before Congress and state legislatures, advised cabinet officials on education matters, and been lauded by education and mainstream publications. She was named one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People 2019" and Inc. magazine's "2019 Top Ten Groundbreakers."

