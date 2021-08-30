TE Connectivity To Present At Citi's 2021 Global Technology Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Mitts, chief financial officer at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) - Get TE Connectivity Ltd. Report, a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present in a virtual fireside chat at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13, at 11:20 a.m. EDT. The event will be streamed live and will also be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITYTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) - Get TE Connectivity Ltd. Report is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

