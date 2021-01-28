TE Connectivity Honored With Fifth Annual Ranking As A Best Place To Work For The LGBTQ Community

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has again earned the highest score on the Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, ranking among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the United States for the fifth year in a row.

"An inclusive and diverse company is a better company," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our global team is filled with people from all different backgrounds who feel empowered to bring their varied experiences and voices to work to ensure that we're fulfilling our purpose of creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

TE's score of 100 places it in the upper echelon of companies earning the HRC designation this year. TE maintains policies ensuring antidiscrimination and equal medical benefits in the U.S and provides related training and education to employees. The company continued its philanthropic support of LGBTQ organizations over the past year, including the LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania and the Out & Equal Workplace Summit. TE's LGBTQ-focused employee resource group, ALIGN, includes allies and self-identified members of the LGTBQ community across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

HRC honored TE last month with the HRC Equidad MX 2021 certificate for the company's inclusivity and diversity efforts in Mexico, which also earned a top rating.

TE is committed to engaging with its employees around the world - and making TE a great place to work - by emphasizing development and training, creating a safe work environment, embracing diversity and inclusion, and supporting uncompromising values. Learn more about career opportunities at TE at careers.te.com.

