TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

TDS And UScellular To Release Third Quarter Operating Results And Host Conference Call On Nov. 6, 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Author:
Publish date:

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.  (TDS) - Get Report and United States Cellular Corporation  (USM) - Get Report will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on November 5, 2020 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of  investors.tdsinc.com  or  investors.uscellular.com . The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS   Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of June 30, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:TDS:  www.tdsinc.com  UScellular:  www.uscellular.com  TDS Telecom:  www.tdstelecom.com  OneNeck IT Solutions:  www.oneneck.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-third-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-nov-6-2020-301163926.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular