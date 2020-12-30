TDS And UScellular To Present At Citi Global TMT West Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) - Get Report and United States Cellular Corporation (USM) - Get Report are presenting virtually on January 7, 2021 at the Citi Global TMT West Conference at 2:00 p.m. EST ( 1:00 p.m. CST). Laurent C. Therivel, President and CEO - UScellular, Vicki Villacrez, CFO - TDS Telecom and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations - TDS will attend.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com . The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDSTelephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

