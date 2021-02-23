TDS And UScellular Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are jointly presenting at three upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Raymond James 42 nd Institutional Investors Conference March 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST ( 2:00 p.m. CST) Laurent Therivel, President and CEO - UScellular; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer - UScellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President - Finance and CFO - TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations - TDS will attend.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 4, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. EST ( 12:15 p.m. CST) Laurent Therivel, President and CEO - UScellular; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer - UScellular; James W. Butman, President and CEO - TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations - TDS will attend.

Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference March 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET ( 7:00 a.m. CT) LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr. President and CEO -TDS; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer - UScellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President - Finance and CFO - TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations - TDS will attend.

To view all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The conference presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About TDS Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,200 people as of December 31, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.comU.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.comTDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.comOneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

