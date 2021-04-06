TDot Performance Offers Five New Performance Brands To Their Inventory

NORTH YORK, ON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its quest to bring vehicle owners the highest quality performance parts, TDot Performance is welcoming five new performance brands: Laufenn, Overland Vehicle Systems, Blue Ox, RaceChip, and RTX.

NORTH YORK, ON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its quest to bring vehicle owners the highest quality performance parts, TDot Performance is welcoming five new performance brands: Laufenn, Overland Vehicle Systems, Blue Ox, RaceChip, and RTX. TDot Performance is a Canadian online store for all performance needs, providing drivers with premium aftermarket industry car and truck parts and accessories.

TDot Performance is constantly looking for manufacturers that add value to its growing customer base and has built an outstandingly wide collection of designs to accommodate different driver needs. TDot Performance also wants to ensure that shoppers can find car parts and accessories at great prices in Canada, avoiding fees associated with international orders.

Laufenn Laufenn brings advancements to automotive customers across the globe. The company is under one of the world's fastest-growing tire companies that leads with innovation and quality. This brand's performance and passenger tires are designed to meet and exceed standards.

Overland Vehicle Systems Overland Vehicle Systems is a manufacturer with a variety of off-roading gear and recovery systems for vehicles. Backed with over 70-years of off-roading experiences, they produce the finest accessories and equipment that serve various vehicles.

Blue Ox Blue Ox offers specialty product lines for livestock feeding, tractor accessories, and trailer towing equipment that benefits both private and commercial applications. The brand has gained the trust of commercial consumers with its heavy-duty industrial tow bars.

RaceChipRaceChip supplies modern and affordable products that enhance the driving experience. They offer products for a wide variety of makes and models, prioritizing the satisfaction and pleasure of their customers. They have worked with 60 manufacturers and up to 3,000 vehicles, a testament to the trust placed upon them.

RTXRTX Wheels has a wide range of specialized products that cater to different users and applications. The brand offers a fix of no-nonsense functionality on tried and tested designs that are compatible with a wide range of vehicle models and applications.

About TDot PerformanceTDot Performance is a leading provider of automotive performance parts and accessories. The company's online store offers more than 600,000 aftermarket auto products from 250+ industry brands. Shoppers can expect free and quick shipping anywhere in Canada, with no hidden brokerage fees, duties, or customs.

