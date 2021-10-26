TD SYNNEX Achieves Amazon Web Service Certifications Goal

TD SYNNEX announced today they have achieved more than 250 Amazon Web Service (AWS) Certifications this year - another milestone that marks the commitment to their AWS partnership and goal of exceeding 250 certifications, globally.

"As a result of our Global Tech Intensity Certification Initiative, our team members committed to and achieved more than 266 certifications this year," said Reza Honarmand, senior vice president, global cloud hyperscale, TD SYNNEX. "These certifications create an even deeper bench of AWS expertise to support our offerings at TD SYNNEX and demonstrate that we are committed to tech enrichment in order for us to better serve our partners, continue our journey as an industry leader in cloud services, and further enhance our relationship with AWS."

TD SYNNEX is one of the largest cloud distributors, with the mission to provide the tools, resources, and the people to simplify the delivery of cloud solutions to IT solution providers. TD SYNNEX' commitment to AWS certification further supports that objective and allows partners to continue to take advantage of both our cloud business and technical acumen to better serve their clients.

