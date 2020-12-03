TD Bank Is Now Signatory On Joint Investor Statement On Corporate Disability Inclusion

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it has signed onto the Joint Investor Statement on Corporate Disability Inclusion. With this action, TD Bank is advancing the conversation around disability inclusion and equality while encouraging other organizations to act.

The Joint Investor Statement on Corporate Disability Inclusion was developed in 2019 by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read to urge the companies they invest in to create inclusive workplaces by hiring and supporting people with disabilities. To date, 30 businesses and organizations with more than $2.8 trillion in assets under management have joined as signatories.

The Joint Statement encourages businesses to adopt a series of best practices currently supported at TD Bank, including:

A focus on recruiting and supporting individuals with disabilities

Senior executive support and public acknowledgment of the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion

The adoption of a disability accommodations policy

A supplier diversity program

A commitment to implement website content accessibility best practices

"We recognize that our success depends on attracting and developing the very best talent and sustaining a culture that enables people of all abilities and backgrounds to thrive," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank and Executive Sponsor of Individuals with Diverse Abilities, TD Bank. "Since 30 percent of American families have at least one member with a disability, our culture of care and commitment to diversity and inclusion are core to supporting the overall well-being of our colleagues, customers and the communities we serve."

The Joint Statement was inspired by research conducted by Accenture in partnership with Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The 2018 report, " Getting to Equal: The Disability Inclusion Advantage," analyzed the disability practices and financial performance of companies participating in the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool for helping companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions towards disability inclusion and equality.

According to the report, companies leading in disability inclusion outperformed their peers across several performance metrics over a four-year period.

"TD Bank joining as a signatory to the Joint Investor Statement on Corporate Disability Inclusion demonstrates the influence businesses have in driving meaningful outcomes in disability inclusion. For our collective efforts in driving improved employment for people with disabilities, we encourage both grassroots influence as well as purpose-driven brands to lead the way," said Jill Houghton, President & CEO, Disability:IN.

In a related action, Greg Braca, President and CEO, TD Bank, signed the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion in July 2020, encouraging Fortune 1000 businesses not participating in the Disability Equality Index (DEI) to show their support by registering for the DEI. TD Bank was recognized with the top score of 100 percent for the sixth consecutive year on the 2020 DEI.

The CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion, along with the Joint Investor Statement on Corporate Disability Inclusion, form the foundation of the Are You IN? campaign. Sponsored by Disability:IN, the multi-year global effort is designed to accelerate workplace disability inclusion in the years ahead.

"People with disabilities present business and industry with unique opportunities in labor force diversity and corporate culture, representing a large consumer market eager to know which businesses authentically support their goals and dreams," said Ted Kennedy, Jr., Disability Rights Attorney and Board Chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities. "Leading companies such as TD Bank are accelerating disability inclusion as the next frontier of corporate social responsibility and mission-driven investing."

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.5 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,220 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connecter, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As one of the leading national cross-disability civil rights organizations, AAPD advocates for the full recognition of rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 250 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 27 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

