TD Bank Group Ranked Among Most Sustainable Companies According To The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to be listed in the DJSI World Index for the eighth consecutive year. The DJSI benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on environmental, social, and economic performance. From a global pool of 242 banks, TD was included in the shortlist of 24 banks.

" Across TD's global footprint, our colleagues are mobilized around our collective purpose to enrich the lives of our customers, colleagues and communities. Our inclusion on the DJSI World Index for the eighth consecutive year reflects our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment and the actions we are taking today to help build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all , " says Norie Campbell, Group Head and General Counsel, TD Bank Group.

TD scored the highest in the areas of Privacy Protection, Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Human Rights, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, and Talent Attraction & Retention, among other categories.

This recognition serves to acknowledge the recent efforts the Bank has led such as launching its Climate Action Plan, which includes a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 across TD's operations and financing activities. TD also takes pride in its vision to be The Better Bank through continued investments to build community resilience and ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming employee culture.

TD thanks its customers, colleagues, and the communities it serves and congratulates all members of the DJSI.

To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD please read the TD Climate Action Plan, TD 2020 ESG Report, the 2020 TD Ready Commitment Report, or visit www.td.com/tdreadycommitment.

For more information about DJSI World Index, please click here .

