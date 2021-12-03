TD Asset Management Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TD Asset Management Inc., ("TDAM") and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of three ETFs including two new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to its expanding ESG solution suite. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF (TMCC) and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF (TMUC) seek to track the performance of corporate bond indexes that measure the investment return of fixed income securities from issuers that exhibit higher ESG ratings relative to their peers.

TDAM also announced the launch of its new TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (TECI), which seeks to track the performance of a technology innovators index which measures the investment return of technology companies that are deemed to be innovators based on higher annual growth rates in revenue, return on invested capital and operating margin expansion relative to their peers, while eliminating mega-cap technology stocks that may represent a large component of a particular index.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets as at September 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

