TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Appoints William C. Weldon To Board Of Advisors

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TSPQ.U), a $464 million blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The TCW Group, Inc. ("TCW"), today announced the appointment of William C. Weldon to its Advisory Board.

William C. Weldon is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, a global developer and manufacturer of health care products, having served in those positions from 2002 until his retirement as Chief Executive Officer in April 2012 and his retirement from the board in December 2012. He served as Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Group from 1998 until 2001. At Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Weldon held successive executive positions that gave him expertise in consumer sales and marketing, international business operations, financial reporting and regulatory matters over his 41 year career with the company.

Mr. Weldon served as a Director and Chairman of the Board of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. from 2005 to 2019 and 2013 to 2019, respectively. He was formerly a Director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, an international oil and gas company, from 2013 to 2021, and The Chubb Corporation, an international insurance company, from 2013 until it was acquired by ACE Limited in 2016. Mr. Weldon has been a Director of CVS Health Corporation since March 2013, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited since 2020, and Chairman of the Board of Heartflow, a privately held medical diagnostics company. Mr. Weldon graduated from Quinnipiac University and is a member of the school's Board of Trustees.

"I am very pleased to join the Advisory Board of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and seek to contribute my professional experience," said William C. Weldon. "I look forward to collaborating with the TCW team to help take quality businesses to the next level."

"Bill's highly distinguished global career and leadership experience in the healthcare industry and the broader economy provides TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. with unique industry insights and capabilities," said Joseph R. Shaposhnik, Chairman and CEO of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. "We are thrilled to add his deep expertise to our team of accomplished directors and advisors as we seek to partner with quality businesses that have chosen to transition to the public market."

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to identify, merge with and take public a durable and predictable business well positioned to deliver superior revenue growth. Its management is associated with TCW's New America Premier business unit, which was established by Mr. Shaposhnik in 2015.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. The Company is sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc., a leading global investment management firm with approximately $248 billion of assets under management. For more information please visit www.tcwspac.com.

