TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment Of Nanxi Liu To Advisory Board

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TSPQ.U), a $464 million blank check company sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc. ("TCW"), announced that it has appointed Nanxi Liu to its Advisory Board, effective April 26, 2021.

Ms. Liu is Co-Founder and CEO of Enplug, a leading digital signage software company used by Fortune 500 companies, and was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 and Fortune's 10 Most Promising Women Entrepreneurs. She also co-founded Nanoly Bioscience, a venture-backed biotech company that develops polymers that eliminate the need of refrigeration for vaccines and therapeutics. Ms. Liu serves on the Board of Directors of CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading online provider of automotive parts and accessories, and of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN), a leading biopharmaceutical company for pets. She also serves on the Board of Advisors for Covington Capital Management and is a Partner at XFactor Ventures, a leading investor in women-founded startups.

"We are excited to welcome Nanxi to our Advisory Board," said Joseph R. Shaposhnik, TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO. "She is a highly successful technology entrepreneur and brings a unique perspective to the leaders of businesses and our impressive team of advisors and directors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to identify, merge with and take public a durable and predictable business well positioned to deliver superior revenue growth. Its management is associated with TCW's New America Premier business unit, which was established by Mr. Shaposhnik in 2015.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. The Company is sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc., a leading global investment management firm with approximately $248 billion of assets under management. For more information please visit www.tcwspac.com.

