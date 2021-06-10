TCS Healthcare Announces Acquisition Of DataSmart Solutions

Integration of DataSmart analytics with the TCS ACUITYnxt and ACUITY Advanced platforms will allow risk-bearing organizations to better support members while controlling operational costs.

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Healthcare Technologies, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced its acquisition of Montana-based DataSmart Solutions, LLC, a predictive risk analytics software company. The transaction was supported by follow-on funding from HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, with M&A services provided by Logan Growth Advisors.

TCS software solutions are designed to support the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations by optimizing clinical outcomes, maintaining compliance, and improving financial and operational excellence. The acquisition of DataSmart accelerates the company's product development roadmap for the ACUITYnxt SAAS platform and offers Johns Hopkins ACG predictive analytics for use in the Acuity Advanced platform.

With the integrated solutions of TCS and DataSmart, clients will have the capability to stratify their population, create automated workflows, and gain detailed insight into rising risk for its members. They will also have the tools necessary to evaluate the effectiveness of their clinical programs. TCS plans to expand the use of the analytics engine to support HCC and RAF score management in the near term as well.

As a part of the acquisition, TCS will maintain DataSmart's office in Helena, MT, along with the TCS office in Auburn, CA, and headquarters in Wilmington, NC.

"DataSmart understands how to properly process healthcare data and has leveraged a proven predictive model," commented Deborah Keller, CEO of TCS Healthcare. "The company's solutions along with its solid reputation for serving its clients makes it a strong addition to TCS. We are excited to welcome the DataSmart team to TCS and to bring Johns Hopkins ACG risk analytics to both our Acuity Advanced and ACUITYnxt platforms."

About TCS Healthcare Technologies TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

