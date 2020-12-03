TCS Education System Affiliate Granted Candidate Status From Commission On Osteopathic College Accreditation

The proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, whose mission is to train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathic, and innovative care, has been granted candidate status by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA).

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit TCS Education System (TCS) is proud to announce its affiliate institution, Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC), located in Wichita, Kansas, has been granted candidate status for the proposed KHSC—Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC - KansasCOM) by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA).

"We extend our congratulations to Kansas Health Science Center and its team, led by President Tiffany Masson, Psy.D., and Dean Joel Dickerman, DO, for advancing the proposed KHSC - KansasCOM to candidate status," says TCS Education System President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D. "This achievement is a testament to KHSC's leadership and commitment to supporting the local community by building an osteopathic medical school for the next generation of compassionate and innovative physicians. Through our strategic partnership model, we look forward to continuing to support KHSC in their efforts to make a lasting impact on the health care landscape in Kansas."

The proposed KHSC—KansasCOM will be the first college within TCS Education System to help fill the need for more competent and compassionate leaders in the osteopathic medical field.

"Core to our vision has always been to partner with and support colleges and universities that focus on the most fundamental areas of human need—education, legal representation, and health care, both physical and mental," says TCS Board of Trustees Chairman R. Edward Bergmark, Ph.D. "This partnership with Kansas Health Science Center has allowed us the opportunity to help meet a growing need in health care. We are very excited for the future."

Currently under construction with plans to open in 2022, the proposed KHSC - KansasCOM campus will include an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more. The patient-centered, community-based curriculum will emphasize a whole-person approach to treatment and care.

"In large part because of the support we have received from TCS Education System, I know Kansas Health Science Center is well positioned to build an innovative osteopathic medical school that will positively impact the health care landscape in Kansas and beyond," says KHSC President Tiffany Masson, Psy.D.

About TCS Education SystemTCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans five colleges, campus locations across 12 cities and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of approximately 10,000 students. The TCS model provides its colleges with a number of strategic resources, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, it can give each member of its collective community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, and Kansas Health Science Center. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

