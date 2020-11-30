TCMD CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that...

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("TCMD" or the "Company") (TCMD) - Get Report between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's PCDs was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing (5) Defendants' public statements, including Tactile's year-over-year revenue growth, the purported growth drivers, and the effectiveness of Tactile's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 8, 2020, research firm OSS Research published a scathing report about the Company entitled "Strong Sell on Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy." In the report, OSS Research accused Tactile of (1) overstating its total addressable market by nearly $4.7 billion, (2) using a "'daisy-chaining kick-back scheme' that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public," and (3) concealing Medicare audits resulting in denials, for failure to establish medical necessity, of a whopping 71% of Tactile's submitted claims.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.05, or 11.69%, from its June 8, 2020 opening price of $51.72 per share to a June 9, 2020 close of $45.67.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

