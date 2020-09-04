TCM Lianhua Qingwen Granted First International Approval For COVID-19 Treatment

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical (SHE: 002603) on Friday issued a notice that it had received a certificate of drug registration granted by the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Medicine Registration and Control...

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical (SHE: 002603) on Friday issued a notice that it had received a certificate of drug registration granted by the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Medicine Registration and Control Administration of Kuwait that certified its drug - Lianhua Qingwen Capsules - as a herbal medicine to be registered in Kuwait.

As the notice indicated, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules was approved to be registered as a drug to "treat symptoms such as fever, cough, debilitation, sore muscles, nasal obstruction, a runny nose, headaches, a dry and sore throat, shortness of breath, and a red tongue caused by viral diseases such as seasonal influenza, influenza, H1N1, SARS, and mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, with the efficacy of lung clearing and detoxication."

It's the first time that Lianhua Qingwen has been granted permission in countries other than China to treat symptoms caused by mild and moderate cases of COVID-19.

Lianhua Qingwen is the leading product of Yiling Pharmaceutical. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, it's been recommended in the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Version 4/5/6/7/8) released by China's national authorities and in the diagnosis and treatment protocols in over 20 provinces in the country. In April 2020, China's National Medical Products Administration approved new indications displayed by "mild and moderate cases of COVID-19" to be added to what had previously been approved to be the indications requiring Lianhua Qingwen capsules/granules.

It's been widely used in hospitals designated for taking in and treating COVID-19 patients during the outbreak in China. The results of a prospective, randomized, controlled, and multi-center clinical study on treating COVID-19 with the TCM Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, which Academicians Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan, and Zhang Boli and other experts worked on together with over 20 hospitals, were published in Phytomedicine, the journal with a high impact factor in the field of international herbal medicine. It's found in the study in terms of clinical use that Lianhua Qingwen proved to be both safe and effective in treating COVID-19 in conjunction with conventional therapy as it could significantly relieve clinical symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, debilitation, and cough, greatly improve pulmonary lesions, shorten the duration of symptoms, and increase the clinical recovery rate.

As of now, Lianhua Qingwen has been allowed access to the markets in 15 countries and regions, including Brazil, Romania, Singapore, and the Philippines.

