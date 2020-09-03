TCL Debuts The Company's NXTPAPER Display Technology Along With TCL 10 TABMAX And TCL 10 TABMID Tablets At IFA 2020

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, is today introducing the company's newest display technology - NXTPAPER - along with two all-new TCL tablets. The company's innovative NXTPAPER display technology is paired with a reflective screen to repurpose natural light, making it the world's first "zero eye strain" display that can be used for larger screen surfaces such as tablets. This creates a one of a kind user experience optimized for learning and reading. Additionally, TCL is introducing a pair of 10 Series tablets with the TCL 10 TABMAX and the TCL 10 TABMID, which are productivity powerhouses designed to help unleash your creative side and enable you to get work done from anywhere.

"TCL continues to build upon our deep experience in display technology as well as its vertically integrated consumer electronics ecosystem to develop innovative technologies like NXTPAPER to offer something more to our customers," said Jefferson Li, General Manager of the TCL Tablet Product Line. "This, combined with our first TCL-branded 10 Series tablets, shows how our company continues to provide innovative tablets that meet modern-day demands at a variety of price points. This is even more true now given the current pandemic sweeping the globe and with so many individuals being displaced from traditional office or classroom environments needing powerful, adaptable tablets that allow them to stay productive from anywhere."

TCL NXTPAPER Technology

The company's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology is the artistic combination of screen and paper and the culmination of two years of product research and design as well as 11 patents for eye protection. This display technology provides Full-HD definition that offers a paper-like visual experience in full color with no flicker and no harmful blue light. TCL achieves this by combining a highly reflective screen that uses TCL display technology to reuse natural light and has received eye protection certifications from the German Rhine laboratory as well SGS laboratory and German VDE.

When compared to traditional e-ink, TCL NXTPAPER has 25 percent higher contrast for better viewing and when compared to a typical LCD panel, TCL NXTPAPER is up to 36 percent thinner creating a device that can be much slimmer and lighter. NXTPAPER display technology is also more than 65 percent more power efficient than a typical LCD, allowing for much better battery efficiency and overall longer device battery life. Designed specifically for larger format devices, such as tablets, TCL NXTPAPER technology is ideal for learning and reading, but also allows for smooth video playback which creates a better work and learning experience.

TCL 10 TABMAX: Unleash the Power of Creativity

Featuring a best-in-class viewing experience, the TCL 10 TABMAX offers a whole new scale of innovative display technology with NXTVISION, revealing the most vibrant colors and rich details. The 10.36-inch FHD+ display, 8.3mm narrow bezels and widescreen layout allows you to unleash your creative work without restrictions. You can use the TCL Stylus to draw, write or doodle casually, just like a pencil on paper. With ultra-low latency, a natural in-hand feel and an elegant design, the TCL Stylus is the perfect companion to this tablet.

Built to get things done, the TCL 10 TABMAX can handle high-definition video calls, using an advanced dual-microphone system that picks up your voice and uses a noise reduction feature to ensure smooth exchanges. Furthermore, the dual-speaker setup provides a more natural meeting experience, while the 8-megapixel front camera provides more engaging and efficient group communications. Typecover and 4G connectivity ensures you have the freedom to stay connected while on-the-go, and software solutions from Google and Microsoft, allow you to stay productive from anywhere.

While long work hours can often put strain on the eyes, the TCL 10 TABMAX also offers intelligent eye protection with no flicker, no harmful blue light and better brightness and tonality when in daylight or low light conditions. It will also signal an alarm if the viewer is within 25cm from the screen, encouraging more distance for eye protection. Parents can leverage Kids Mode to set up a kid-friendly UI and parental controls for added protection. The tablet can also be used as a smart home display, showcasing photos, the weather and traffic; it is integrated with Google Assistant, so you can easily manage tasks and play music using only the sound of your voice.

The TCL 10 TABMAX comes with an 8-megapixel front facing camera, a 13-megapixel rear facing camera and a large 8000 mAh battery for all-day use. It will be available across select regions globally in both 4G and Wi-Fi only models beginning in Q4 for €299 EUR and €249 EUR, respectively.

TCL 10 TABMID More Fun with Power and Style

The TCL 10 TABMID offers high-quality features in a lighter, sleeker design weighing in at a mere 325g and measuring only 8.5mm thick, making it easy to take along with you. It has an 8-inch FHD IPS display and a whole new scale of innovative display technology with NXTVISION to ensure this tablet screen won't lose its brightness, contrast or color at any angle. It also reduces blue light to relieve visual fatigue and has a reading mode that adjusts the screen to black and white, while adjusting brightness and contrast based on the environment.

Entertainment enthusiasts will love its powerful speaker system and deep booming sound for audio and video uses, as well as its Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor with an octa-core CPU and a high-performance GPU for online gaming. The TCL 10 TABMID is also a great choice for kids; much like the TCL 10 TABMAX, the TABMID 4G offers a Kids Mode that presents a kid-friendly UI and parental controls. It also works with Google Assistant, allowing you to easily manage tasks, get answers and play music using only the sound of your voice.

Powering through movies, games, emails and more, the TCL 10 TABMID comes with a strong 5500 mAh battery for all-day use, a one touch fingerprint sensor for easy log-in and security, as well as a premium, special-edition dark blue back cover. It offers a 5-megapixel front facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear facing camera. This tablet also offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and will be available beginning in Q4 for €229 EUR.

