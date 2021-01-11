TCL Adds Wearable Display, Premium True Wireless Earbuds And More To CES 2021 Connected Device Lineup

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's press conference at CES 2021, TCL today announced the latest products in its connected device product lineup. This includes TCL's first commercially available Wearable Display glasses, the premium MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless earbuds, and latest MOVETRACK pet tracker. These innovative and stylish new offerings from TCL are portable devices designed to add convenience to the lives of consumers, whether they're at home or on the go.

"It is a thrill to introduce a truly new and unique type of wearable product that leverages years of research and TCL's expertise in display manufacturing, as well as new premium devices that enhance our lives as well as the lives of our pets," said Stefan Streit, General Manager of Global Marketing for TCL Communication. "Today's announcements show that we continue to build and grow our already robust ecosystem by expanding further into the wearable and audio product categories."

TCL Wearable Display: A Portable Cinematic Experience You Can Wear

The first commercially available follow-up to Project Archery, the TCL Wearable Display is a light and stylish pair of glasses that come with dual 1080p Full HD micro OLED displays built in. From virtually anywhere, users can enjoy a 140-degree inch view from 4 meters away, and with a density of 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD), visuals are sharp and incredibly vivid.

The Wearable Display is capable of connecting to hundreds of smartphones, tablets, laptops and 2-in-1 PCs from most manufacturers whose devices have a display port over USB-C that can support 1080p resolution. Once connected, the device enables you to watch movies, play games and more from at home, on the road, or anywhere else, enjoying a truly immersive experience.

The TCL Wearable Display will be commercially available later this year in select markets. More details will come closer to launch.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S600: Premium Hybrid Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

TCL's new true wireless earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode are the perfect accessory for those seeking an optimized audio experience, filtering out background noise for an enhanced listening experience as well as the ability to talk to others without having to take out your earbuds, ensuring you can clearly hear and be heard in the loudest environments. The MOVEAUDIO S600 excels at presenting immersive audio and fostering crystal clear calls, even when on crowded streets or mass transportation, thanks to three built-in microphones on each earbud to enable echo noise canceling.

The latest addition to the MOVEAUDIO lineup features a strong bass response and precise reproduction for music enthusiasts, while Bluetooth 5.0 provides seamless connectivity between devices without lag or interruptions. Smart wear detection also automatically plays and pauses your music when you put in or take out your earbuds for the ultimate convenience, and Google Fast Pair allows for quick and seamless connections to your device.

Intuitive touch controls are located on each earbud, making it easier to activate ANC, get help with Google Voice Assistant, switch between music and phone calls, and manage playlists. Listeners can enjoy up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, and up to 32 hours of battery life when using the charging case.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds are lightweight and offer an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your ears. IP54 protection helps guard against water, sweat, and dust so you can use it on your commute, to the gym or for a jog on the beach.

The MOVEAUDIO will be available in global markets starting in February 2021 for 149€.

TCL MOVETRACK: Pet Tracker Keeps Your Furry Friends Safe

The TCL MOVETRACK Pet Tracker allows owners to keep a virtual eye on their pets, anytime and anywhere. Attached to a dog's collar, the device provides real-time multi-geo location tracking using GPS, WiFi, and other technologies along with three tracking modes to help locate lost animals.

Using the MOVETRACK Pet Tracker, users can create a virtual leash and receive notifications if the tracker leaves a designated Bluetooth coverage area up to 10 meters. Similarly, editable safe zones can also be created, providing owners with alerts when boundaries are crossed. A pet's play, walk or rest activity level can also be monitored on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, like a human digital pedometer.

MOVETRACK has a E-badge QR code, which allows finders of lost pets to easily contact the owners. If your pet is lost in the dark, the app comes with a feature that illuminates an LED on the device, giving owners a chance to identify, find and retrieve their loved one. The IP67-rated water and dust resistant device also offers long battery life, providing owners with up to 14 days of standby battery life between charges.

The MOVETRACK Pet Tracker comes in three colors and will be available in global markets this spring for 99€.

TCL LINKHUB 4G Outdoor CPE: Amplified LTE Coverage in Your Home

With the TCL LINKHUB 4G Outdoor CPE, achieving better LTE broadband coverage is now possible even in the most remote areas. Specially designed for outdoor use with IP67-rated dust and water protection, the TCL LINKHUB 4G Outdoor CPE uses high-gain 4X4 MIMO antennae with a boosted signal to bridge the distance between your home and nearest LTE tower and blanket large areas with 4G Cat12 connectivity.

The TCL LINKHUB 4G Outdoor CPE will be available later this year. More details to come closer to launch.

