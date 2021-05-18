TCL 20 Pro 5G Joins Android 12 Developer Preview Program At Google I/O 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the availability of Android 12 Developer Preview Program (Beta version) for its TCL 20...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the availability of Android 12 Developer Preview Program (Beta version) for its TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone. This announcement, in addition to the company's recent collaboration with Google as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program , strengthens TCL's commitment to providing users with fast and easy access to the latest Android software updates and features.

"We are excited to have the TCL 20 Pro 5G featured at today's Google I/O event, highlighting our strong partnership with Google in joining the Developer Preview Program," said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. "The Android community is very important to the TCL brand, and we understand how critical it is to enable a reliable and seamless mobile experience for our users. The DPP grants us more opportunities to explore new features for enhanced stability, compatibility, connectivity and receive critical feedback from the developer community."

The Developer Preview Program for Android 12, the next version of Android OS, offers a number of tools for developers to improve user experience and provide an early test and development environment to create and optimize within the platform. As this is a beta product, the preview phase is targeted at early adopters and developers and is not intended for the general public.

Since the official launch of the TCL Mobile brand at CES 2020, TCL has continued to make significant growth into the global smartphone market. The TCL 20 Pro 5G, equipped with TCL UI 4.0, has evolved with efforts in the past months in providing more industry-leading and customized software updates in multi-screen collaboration, display enhancement, security and privacy protection, user interface, camera experience and other advanced functions for consumers.

