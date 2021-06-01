TCG Process Expands EU Presence, Adds Italian Subsidiary

BAAR, Switzerland and VERONA, Italy, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off of the success of expansion into the United States, Australia and New Zealand, TCG Process has selected Luigi Petucco and Andrea Cunegatti to lead the company's growth into Italy. Luigi will focus on commercial business growth while Andrea aims to support partners and customers from a technical perspective. They bring a combined 40 years of experience and knowledge in the process automation space, as well as market insight on the Italian region.

TCG Process, based in Baar, Switzerland, has now established subsidiaries in ten countries around the world and has been making strategic entries into additional countries since late 2019. The organization has supported European customers since its inception, but as the customer and partner base has grown, so has the need to add local operations to facilitate further growth in strategic countries. Luigi has worked with many executive members of TCG Process in the past, and brings a successful record of understanding and meeting customer and partner needs for process automation software.

As the enterprise process automation market continues to grow with advanced technologies like those within the TCG Process suite, the executive management team will keep the focus on strategic expansion opportunities.

"The Italian market is strategic to us, but also quite complex. For many years, Luigi and Andrea have been involved with enterprise process automation technologies, including intelligent document capture and processing. They are trusted advisors in the market, having been able to successfully navigate its complexities," said Arnold von Büren, founder and CEO of TCG Process globally.

"Since its inception, TCG Process has invested in its next-generation enterprise process automation platform and it is an exciting new entrant to the Italian market. The unified platform's well documented ease of use, extensibility and scalability has meant lower costs and improved automation performance for customers, and I'm looking forward to taking this proven platform together with Andrea into Italian organizations, helping to improve and automate their processes. Engaging interested partners, business process outsourcers and shared service centers will be key to helping Italian customers move toward their hyperautomation goals," shared Luigi Petucco.

About TCG Process

TCG Process is an international organization helping companies to bring structure, control and automation to mission-critical processes with its enterprise process automation platform, DocProStar. The platform digitizes and automates complex processes across Banking, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG Process markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on 5 continents.

About the TCG Process Platform

TCG Process' DocProStar combines capture, intelligent document processing (IDP) and process automation to offer unparalleled levels of automation, auditability and adaptability for organizations trying to manage a daily deluge of high-value documents. TCG Process' own intellectual property provides a modern, robust and highly scalable platform that effectively combines bots and humans, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to achieve a new degree of efficiency in administrative processing. Compliance is built in, and implementation times are shortened due to the platform's no-code approach and flexible deployment options (private or public cloud, on-premises). Organizations using DocProStar reduce costs, speed transaction times, lower risk and offer greater value to their customers and business partners.

For more information, reach out to info@tcgprocess.com or luigi.petucco@tcgprocess.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcg-process-expands-eu-presence-adds-italian-subsidiary-301302403.html

