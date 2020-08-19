TCG Process Builds On International Expansion Strategy For US, Hires Industry Veteran Product Evangelist

BAAR, Switzerland and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process announces the selection of Neil Walker as Head of Product, leading product management for its DocProStar process automation platform. He will focus on key development initiatives to expand the capabilities of the modern platform for the United States, building upon successes in Europe and South America. Neil's product evangelism role complements recent hire Bob Fresneda (US CEO), both part of an ongoing strategy to gain US market share and position the platform for customer and partner acquisition. Neil will work closely with the product development team and a growing US organization to ensure partner and customer input drives platform functionality and accommodates market needs.

With wholly-owned subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Portugal, Chile, Brazil, Canada and the US, TCG Process out of Baar, Switzerland, is strengthening its corporate infrastructure to accelerate an organic growth business model into new regions. Key to the strategy is attracting experienced people with a strong understanding of the process automation market, as complex automation needs are driving shared service centers and BPOs toward sourcing next generation solutions. Though traditionally located in corporate or development headquarters, Neil's role will be in the field alongside customers and partners, keeping energy high for the Swiss-based solution.

"Having worked with Neil in the past, I know the value he brings to our expansion plans and our customers," said Bob Fresneda. "His understanding of customer needs, business processes and a grasp on how this unified modern platform might automate those processes - in any industry - is very important for building successful relationships with our customers and partners."

"Neil comes to TCG with an impressive background in our market," said Arnold von Büren, founder and TCG Process' global CEO. "I'm excited to see the collaboration he'll foster in this dual role with the US team and development in Switzerland. The entire company will benefit from this strategic addition to our global organization."

"Although I was aware of the TCG Process solutions, I had no idea just how comprehensive and innoviate the platform is; however, during the recruitment phase I was impressed with both the people and the technology," shared Neil Walker. "I've seen first-hand new automation challenges facing North American and global companies, and believe DocProStar is positioned to support these organizations' process automation needs now and well in the future."

About TCG

TCG is an international organization solving business process automation challenges with its DocProStar platform, digitizing and automating complex processes across enterprises like Banking/Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on five continents.

For more information

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact the US subsidiary via info.usa@tcgprocess.com or by calling +1 (504) 841-9100.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcg-process-builds-on-international-expansion-strategy-for-us-hires-industry-veteran-product-evangelist-301114872.html

SOURCE TCG Process