TC Energy Commences NAFTA Claim Following Revocation Of Keystone XL Presidential Permit

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release - TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announced today it has filed a Notice of Intent to initiate a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) claim under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to recover economic damages resulting from the revocation of the Keystone XL Project's Presidential Permit.

TC Energy will be seeking to recover more than US$15 billion in damages that it has suffered as a result of the U.S. Government's breach of its NAFTA obligations.

The Notice of Intent was filed with the U.S. Department of State, Office of the Legal Adviser.

