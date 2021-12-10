TBWA Named Campaign Asia's Southeast Asia Creative Agency Of The Year And Australia\NZ Integrated Agency Of The Year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia's highly anticipated and well-respected Agency of the Year announcements, celebrating the success of the creative, media and digital agencies across six regions; Australia/ New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia and Southeast Asia, concluded in Hong Kong on December 8, 2021.

In an extraordinary time, underpinned by two years of crisis and chaos, TBWA closes 2021 with 32 Agency of the Year titles including recognition for the strength of its client/agency partnerships. The Collective's leadership was also celebrated with Akihiko Imai, president and CEO of TBWA\Hakuhodo, being named Japan\Korea Agency Head of the Year. The strong performance comes off the back of TBWA being named Global Agency of the Year by Adweek earlier this week.

Said Sean Donovan, president TBWA\Asia: "In what can only be described as a turbulent few years for all industries, I'm incredibly proud of our leadership's agility, resilience and ability to lead their people, clients and agencies through chaos to find opportunity.

"I believe deeply that 'None of Us Is as Strong as all of Us,' and the recent recognition is a testament to the collaboration, innovation, perseverance and passion of our people to find the white space to create possibility in spite of the difficulties."

In addition to the Southeast Asia Creative of the Year title and Integrated Agency of the Year, Australia and New Zealand, TBWA's impressive, combined performance saw the Collective pick up Southeast Asia Best Place to Work - GOLD; Southeast Asia Talent Development programme - GOLD; Hong Kong Creative Agency of the Year - GOLD; Singapore Creative Agency of the Year - GOLD; Hong Kong Digital Agency of the Year - GOLD; Singapore Digital Agency of the Year - GOLD; Japan\ Korea Best Culture - GOLD; Southeast Asia Integrated Agency of the Year - SILVER.

In addition to Greater China's recognition for their impressive client partnerships, the agency was awarded China Creative Agency - SILVER; Greater China Integrated Agency of the Year - SILVER; Greater China Best Culture - SILVER; Greater China Best Production - SILVER.

Our Collective in Japan and Korea also achieved success being named Integrated Agency of the Year - SILVER; Consultancy of the Year - SILVER; Japan's Creative Agency of the Year - SILVER; Korea Creative Agency of the Year - SILVER; Korea Media Agency of the Year - SILVER; Japan Digital Agency of the Year - BRONZE; Korea Digital Agency of the Year - DIGITAL.

In addition to our client partnership accolade in the Philippines with T3, a public-private task force established to reboot the economy, the agency also won Philippines Creative Agency of the Year - BRONZE; Digital Agency of the Year - BRONZE.

While TBWA\Thailand was also named Creative Agency of the Year - SILVER; TBWA\ Indonesia - SILVER; Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year - BRONZE; TBWA\India Creative Agency of the Year - BRONZE.

While our talent was also recognised with TBWA\Hakuhodo's president and CEO Akihiko Imai named Japan\Korea Agency Head of the Year; Yuhei Ito, Japan\Korea Creative Person of the Year and Ayumi Dejima Japan\Korea Young Achiever of the Year.

Looking to Disrupt? Find us at www.tbwa.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter or on Instagram.

About TBWA\Worldwide TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (OMC) - Get Omnicom Group Inc Report.

About Omnicom Group Inc.Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Omnicom Group Inc Report ( www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwa-named-campaign-asias-southeast-asia-creative-agency-of-the-year-and-australianz-integrated-agency-of-the-year-301442012.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide