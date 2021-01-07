TBI Partners With Avaya To Deliver Better Customer And Employee Experience Solutions - Now Offering Avaya Cloud Office And Avaya OneCloud CCaaS To Its Extensive Partner Community

TBI, the nation's leading technology brokerage firm, announces the addition of Avaya (AVYA) - Get Report, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to their provider portfolio. TBI is now a master agent offering Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral®, an all-in-one cloud UCaaS solution, and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center solutions.

Communication delivered via a single platform is increasingly important, and by enabling voice calls, team messaging, video meetings, conferencing and file sharing in a single solution, Avaya Cloud Office reduces cost and complexity while empowering employees to call, meet and message across any device from wherever they are.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) is powering organizations' customer experience centers by providing customer and workforce engagement to connect and orchestrate all the touchpoints throughout the customer journey while leveraging the power of AI, insights, knowledge and resources from across the organization. This enables users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journeys.

"Avaya's focus on enabling digital transformation and providing a frictionless path to cloud communication and collaboration capabilities for our customers is a key strategic focus for us, and one that is shared by TBI," said Dennis Kozak, Avaya SVP Global Channel Sales. "Their extensive network, along with their knowledgeable and highly responsive team, can significantly increase availability and adoption of our Avaya Cloud Office and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS offerings, delivering the future of customer experience and seamless, intuitive communication to organizations of all kinds."

Mike Onystok, TBI's Senior Vice President of Operations, shared what the addition brings to TBI and their partner community, saying, "Avaya's program represents one of the biggest opportunities that our channel has been presented. Not only are there an enormous amount of existing end-users and partners familiar with the brand, but it's focused on a set of products that we know very well. We are confident that our partners will see great success with Avaya and their comprehensive cloud offerings."

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) - Get Report. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

About TBI

TBI is North America's largest privately held Master Agent. Since 1991, TBI has served as a technology services distributor, assisting Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. With a 75+ person back-office, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, commissions analysts and project managers. Solutions engineers and subject matter experts along with training and an award-winning marketing team empower its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients' technology needs in over 40 countries. For more information visit www.tbicom.com and follow TBI on LinkedIn.

