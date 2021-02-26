Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Support Of Rare Disease Day 2021

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient...

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its support of Rare Disease Day and the launch of its #RareAlly initiative to recognize those in the rare disease community who inspire and motivate each other.

#RareAlly is intended to recognize those who inspire us to be allies in this journey, including patients, caregivers, advocacy leaders, researchers, physicians, coworkers or the many other partners that fuel the Company's work. For Rare Disease Day and every day, Taysha celebrates those allies in the rare disease community who inspire us, who challenge us to give and be our best, and who we lean on for support. A collection of inspiring individuals and their allies is reflected at www.tayshagtx.com/rare-ally.

" #RareAlly is Taysha's way of championing the individuals and groups who inspire us each and every day," said Emily McGinnis, Chief Patient Officer at Taysha. "We know it takes a collective, coordinated and bold effort to bring new medicines to patients with rare disease, many conditions for which there are no approved treatments. #RareAlly is our daily commitment to those we lean on to reach new heights and make our mission a reality."

As part of Rare Disease Day activities, Taysha is raising funds through its #RareAlly photo submission campaign to support the rare disease community, and will host an all-employee event featuring a guest speaker from the UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program and a screening of the "One Shot to Live" documentary series created by the Rare Village Foundation. Moments captured throughout the month of February can be found on Taysha's Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Approximately 300 million people around the world live with a rare disease and approximately 70% of rare genetic diseases start in childhood. In recognition of the significant amount of people living with rare conditions, the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) and the National Organization for Rare Disorders in the U.S. (NORD) organized Rare Disease Day. It is held annually on the last day of February, a rare month with 28 days or 29 days during a leap year. More information about Rare Disease Day is available at www.rarediseaseday.org.

About Taysha Gene TherapiesTaysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team's proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients' lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

