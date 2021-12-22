Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Safety Data For First-Generation Construct In CLN7 Disease And Completion Of Next-Generation CLN7 Construct Design

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced preliminary clinical safety data for the first-generation construct in CLN7 disease. Preliminary clinical efficacy and safety data will be presented at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium in February 2022 by Dr. Ben Greenberg, Vice Chair of Clinical and Translational Research and Professor in the departments of Neurology ad Pediatrics at UT Southwestern (UTSW). In addition, UTSW has completed the design of a next-generation construct, which is expected to further improve potency, packaging efficiency and manufacturability as well as reduce risk of immunogenicity over the first-generation construct.

"We are very pleased that the first-generation construct has been well tolerated and preliminary data from the ongoing clinical trial support a favorable safety profile. To date, three patients with CLN7 disease have been treated, including two patients dosed at 1.0x10 15 total vg, which is the highest dose ever safely administered intrathecally in humans for a gene therapy. The DSMB supported dose escalation from the 5.0x10 14 initial dose to the 1.0x10 15 high dose. Importantly, there have been no major adverse events observed. We look forward to Dr. Ben Greenberg's presentation of the preliminary clinical efficacy and safety data at the upcoming 18 th Annual WORLDSymposium in February," said Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development of Taysha. "Additionally, UTSW has finalized the design of a next-generation CLN7 construct, which is expected to improve potency, packaging efficiency and manufacturability as well as reduce risk of immunogenicity over the first-generation construct. With human proof-of-concept clinical data to reference, we remain on track to advance the next-generation construct into a planned pivotal trial in 2022."

UTSW continues to enroll patients in the investigator-sponsored clinical trial at Children's Medical Center Dallas for the intrathecally dosed first-generation AAV9-based gene replacement therapy for the treatment of infantile CLN7 disease. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability. Secondary efficacy endpoints include the Clinical Global Impression scales, assessments of neuropsychological and neurodevelopmental progression, ataxia and motor function, and quality of life. UTSW maintains financial interest in Taysha.

CLN7 disease is a rare, fatal and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease that is a form of Batten disease. CLN7 is caused by autosomal recessive mutations in the MFSD8 gene that result in lysosomal dysfunction and accumulation of abnormal material in the lysosomes of the cells. Disease onset occurs around two to five years of age, with death often ensuing in young adolescence. Patients experience gradual nerve cell loss in certain parts of the brain and typically present with seizures, vision loss, speech impairment and mental and motor regression. Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat CLN7 disease, which impacts an estimated 4,000 patients globally.

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team's proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients' lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

