TaylorMade Golf Now Offering Buy Now, Pay Later Option To Canadians With New PayBright Partnership

Leading golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade Golf now offers Canadian customers PayBright's buy now, pay later option at checkout.

Shoppers visiting taylormadegolf.ca can now choose to pay in installments, interest-free.

The new payment offering is made possible through PayBright's seamless technical integration with Klarna which is supporting TaylorMade shoppers in the US.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TaylorMade Golf Company, an industry leader in innovation and high performance golf equipment, announces its partnership with PayBright , Canada's leading provider of installment payment solutions.

Through this new partnership, TaylorMade's Canadian customers can now choose to pay over time with PayBright when they reach checkout on TaylorMadeGolf.ca . The golf giant is offering both of PayBright's installment plan options :

Pay in 4: For purchases between $50 and $1,500 , customers make 4 bi-weekly payments, interest-free.

For purchases between and , customers make 4 bi-weekly payments, interest-free. Pay Monthly: For purchases over $1,500 , shoppers can choose to pay over 6 or 12 months, interest-free.

"At TaylorMade, we are constantly working to offer not only the best golf equipment but also a great customer experience," said David Bradley, General Manager, TaylorMade Golf Canada. "TaylorMade Golf continues to enhance our custom club offering, and now PayBright in Canada, in addition to Klarna in the US, helps us provide our customers with more personalized financing options."

TaylorMade joins over 6,500 merchants who offer PayBright installments to their Canadian customers. Merchants who have already partnered with PayBright are seeing growth in customer traffic, increases in checkout conversion, and higher average order value.

"PayBright is proud to partner with an industry leader like TaylorMade Golf and to serve its Canadian customers," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO, PayBright. "Our interest-free payment plans offer Canadians financial flexibility in a way that is simple and transparent. We are excited to welcome TaylorMade to our growing network of merchants who offer PayBright at checkout."

TaylorMade Golf is benefitting from PayBright's partnership with Klarna. PayBright and Klarna partnered in March of 2019, allowing Klarna's more than 200,000 global merchant partners to easily offer PayBright in Canada through their existing Klarna integration.

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for both e-commerce and in-store sales in Canada that does not require customers to sign up for a credit card. Unlike other pay-later payment methods, PayBright does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,500 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Wayfair, eBay, Samsung, Endy, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Group Dynamite, and The Source. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About TaylorMade Golf ( Canada)

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, TaylorMade Golf is a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment with industry-leading innovative products like SIM metalwoods, SIM irons, TP5/TP5X golf balls and Spider putters. A major force on the PGA TOUR, TaylorMade has an unrivaled athlete portfolio that includes many of the world's top ranked golfers.

