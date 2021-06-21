Taylor Morrison Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, Dave Cone, To Retire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the Company. Mr. Cone's retirement is expected to occur later this year once a successor has been named.

"I am extremely proud of the Taylor Morrison team's accomplishments and resiliency as we have fulfilled our strategic vision of establishing an industry-leading homebuilding organization. With the foundation firmly in place to deliver improved financial performance by leveraging our enhanced national and local scale to drive operating efficiencies and capital optimization, I am retiring from Taylor Morrison with full confidence in the Company's continued performance. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition to my successor and setting the stage for further success in the years ahead. Upon my retirement, I look forward to spending more time with my family and further pursuing my philanthropic interests," said Cone.

Cone joined Taylor Morrison in 2012 and has been instrumental in driving the Company's strategic growth into a leading national homebuilder. During his nine-year tenure, the Company completed its initial public offering in 2013, six homebuilder acquisitions, over $2.5 billion in debt offerings, $735 million in share repurchases and numerous additional strategic and operational initiatives designed to create long-term shareholder value.

"Dave's leadership has been critical to our strategic journey into a top five homebuilder equipped with the market depth, consumer diversification and an operational playbook that positions us for success. We are enormously grateful for his contribution to our organization and wish him the very best in this next chapter," said Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Building upon the positive momentum Dave has helped us achieve, we expect to drive meaningful return accretion in coming years. We are well positioned to create shareholder value as we increasingly capture the synergies from our multiple acquisitions and leverage our consumer-centric portfolio amid today's remarkably strong housing market. We look forward to welcoming a new Chief Financial Officer with the experience to help propel our company to the next level of performance alongside our tenured leadership team."

The Company has engaged Russell Reynolds Associates, a national executive search firm, to conduct an external search to identify Cone's replacement, in addition to internal candidates. The new Chief Financial Officer will be expected to meaningfully contribute to the Company's strategic vision of generating attractive, sustainable shareholder returns through operational excellence and capital efficiency.

