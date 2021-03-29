Taylor Farms Acquires FreshPoint Toronto

SALINAS, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms announces the acquisition of FreshPoint's Toronto operations, effective March 28, 2021. The fresh cut vegetable operation will continue to serve current FreshPoint customers and facilitate further growth of Taylor Farms in Canada.

"We are excited to add our first operation in Canada to the Taylor Farms North American Network and grateful to Sysco and FreshPoint for working closely with us to ensure a smooth transition for associates and customers," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms.

Mark Campion, President of Taylor Farms Retail, will have leadership responsibility for the Taylor Farms Canada facility and Kevin Silver has been appointed as General Manager.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMSTaylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com

