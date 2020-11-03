Tax Tip - Canada Revenue Agency Announces Maximum Pensionable Earnings For 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The maximum pensionable earnings under the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) for 2021 will be $61,600—up from $58,700 in 2020.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The maximum pensionable earnings under the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) for 2021 will be $61,600—up from $58,700 in 2020. The new ceiling was calculated according to a CPP legislated formula that takes into account the growth in average weekly wages and salaries in Canada.

Contributors who earn more than $61,600 in 2021 are not required or permitted to make additional contributions to the CPP.

The basic exemption amount for 2021 remains at $3,500.

The employee and employer contribution rates for 2021 will be 5.45%—up from 5.25% in 2020, and the self-employed contribution rate will be 10.9%—up from 10.5% in 2020. The increase in contribution rate is due to the continued implementation of the CPP enhancement.

The maximum employer and employee contribution to the plan for 2021 will be $3,166.45 each and the maximum self-employed contribution will be $6,332.90. The maximums in 2020 were $2,898.00 and $5,796.00.

