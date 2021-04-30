Tax Tip - Are You A Peer-to-peer Seller? Here's What You Need To Know

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Revenue Agency What is a peer-to-peer sale? A peer-to-peer (P2P) sale is the selling of goods or services from one person or party directly to another.

What is a peer-to-peer sale?

A peer-to-peer (P2P) sale is the selling of goods or services from one person or party directly to another. You may be involved in P2P selling if you are connecting with buyers through online platforms like websites, online marketplaces or mobile applications (such as Etsy, eBay, Amazon or Kijiji).

Income tax implications

As a resident of Canada, you have to report your income from all sources inside and outside of the country, including P2P transactions, on your tax return. If you paid tax on foreign income, you could be eligible for a tax credit.

It is important to maintain proper financial records of all your sales and expenses. This applies to the sales you make to buyers in Canada and other countries. Keep records of all your purchases to claim eligible expenses on your return.

GST/HST implications

You may have a reasonable expectation of profit from your online activities, and your total taxable supply may be valued at more than $30,000 over four calendar quarters. If so, you will need to register for, collect and pay to the Canada Revenue Agency the goods and services tax / harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) for taxable supplies of goods and services that you made inside and outside Canada. You can get more details on GST/HST registration requirements at: Find out if you must register for a GST/HST account.

How to correct your tax affairs

If you did not report your income from P2P selling, you may have to pay tax, penalties and interest on that income. You can avoid or reduce penalties and interest by voluntarily correcting your tax affairs. To correct your tax affairs (including corrections to GST/HST returns) and to report income that you did not report in previous years, you may:

More information

You can find more information on this topic at Canada.ca/platform-economy.

