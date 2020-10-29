Tattooed Chef To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 9, 2020

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, announced today it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and 631-891-4304 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, November 23, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10011746.

The call will be webcast and available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tattooedchef.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef's e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation, allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the "People Who Give a Crop TM". For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

