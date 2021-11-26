Tata Elxsi Wins OTT TV Technology Of The Year Award At The Videotech Innovation Awards 2021

BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Nov. 26. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi is delighted to announce that QoEtient, its flagship product for proactive video Quality of Experience(QoE) improvement, has won the OTT TV Technology of the Year Award at the renowned VideoTech Innovation Awards 2021, the ultimate celebration for companies and individuals revolutionizing today's global video industry.

The OTT video industry has been growing exponentially, and the types of devices used by subscribers are highly diverse, be it the form factor, device type, or OS. The sheer variety of devices and modes of connectivity makes it very challenging for service providers to deliver consistent QoE.

QoEtient, developed by Tata Elxsi, is the world's first streaming performance improvement and player/playback testing solution. It is a cloud-based video DevOps platform that enables video service providers to assess all QoE and functional aspects of a video pipeline for acceptable QoE delivery, including apps/video players on end-user devices. It supports a multitude of OTT devices such as Smartphones, Tablets, SmartTVs, Streaming devices (FireTV, AppleTV, Roku, etc.), Gaming consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), STBs including 4K devices and Bluetooth remote controls. QoEtient also provides APIs that enable seamless integration into the development and delivery pipelines of video service providers.

QoEtient uses frame-accurate high-precision APIs to measure QoE under varied last-yard settings (shifting connectivity conditions) to provide the most actionable device-specific statistics. It also enables automation that covers situations ranging from basic functionality checks to high-precision performance and QoE analysis at up to 60 fps.

QoEtient, backed by over 5 years of R&D and multiple patents, is a one-stop-shop for both QoE and test automation. It is used by some of the leading video service providers globally to offer consistent QoE to their subscribers, transcending video services from "just working fine" to delivering a great experience.

"We're excited to be recognized at the VideoTech Innovation Awards where the most innovative products and technology in the global video industry are celebrated every year," said Sunil TG, Head of Product Engineering- QoEtient at Tata Elxsi. "This is a significant milestone in QoEtient's journey to becoming the platform of choice for Proactive QoE Testing and Video Test Automation."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies.

Tata Elxsi's solution accelerators and platforms include iCX, the Intelligent Customer Experience Platform; TEPlay, the OTT and IPTV platform; Android TV launcher; Autonomai, the AD/ADAS middleware suite; AI solutions for applications like driver monitoring and video analytics; TEAtom orchestrator and TEDReg, a global regulatory intelligence platform for the healthcare industry.

