Tata Elxsi Selected As Certified 3PL Partner For Google Widevine

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a world leading design and technology services company, is pleased to announce its selection as a 3PL certification partner for Google Widevine, to deliver secure premium content protection for Broadcast, Media, Consumer Electronics and Automotive applications.

This certification partnership further expands Tata Elxsi's offerings and leadership in the broadcast, media, consumer devices and automotive domains, and enables leading brands, content distributors, OTT providers and operators with a seamless development, integration and certification service for Widevine solutions ensuring faster time-to-market for their revenue generating services.

Google Widevine enables secure premium content protection on any consumer device, utilizing free-to-use, standards-based solutions for OTT and CAS services. It has been used in over 5 Billion devices today, and is trusted by PayTV providers and broadcasters who deliver premium content over an OTT network such as Netflix, HBO, Disney, Amazon Prime, Jio, Warner Bros and more. Through this program, Google plans to scale the adoption of the Widevine CAS solutions by enabling select chosen partners for certification activities.

"In line with the trust our customers and partners have in us, we are delighted to select Tata Elxsi as a Certified 3PL Partner. Tata Elxsi's strong ecosystem in the Broadcast, OTT, Consumer devices and Mobility markets, understanding of cloud native applications and world class user experience capabilities will hel p accelerate the adoption of our Widevine solutions by customers. The collaboration between the two teams has been outstanding and will continue to ensure a wonderful customer experience." said Brian Baker, Senior Director and head of Widevine at Google.

"This is the first time the 3PL partnership model has been instituted, and we are delighted to have been selected for this program and extend our partnership with Google and Widevine. This will accelerate the adoption of Widevine solutions by customers and their time to market for new products and revenue generating services, "said Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi .

About Widevine

Google Widevine enables secure premium content protection utilizing free-to-use, standards-based solutions for OTT and CAS services. Google Widevine supports the largest number of devices on the broadest number of chipsets and is currently available on 5 billion mobile, desktop, set-top box and living room devices Google Widevine is trusted by service providers and broadcasters who deliver premium content over an OTT network such as Netflix, HBO, Disney, Amazon Prime, Warner Bros, Hulu, DIRECTV and devices Intel, Samsung, Sony, Roku, LG, Qualcomm to name few.

About Tata Elxsi ( www.tataelxsi.com )

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services Company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group. Tata Elxsi works with leading automotive, consumer electronics, media & entertainment providers and operators, to develop innovative products, services and applications that create consumer delight, loyalty and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 25 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in video, audio and OTT engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence and offshore development centers in India.

