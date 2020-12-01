Tata Consultancy Services Partners With PagerDuty To Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Key Industries

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced a global alliance with Tata Consulting Services, a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, to develop a new generation of IT...

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) - Get Report, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced a global alliance with Tata Consulting Services, a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, to develop a new generation of IT solutions grounded in AI and automation and designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and modernize operations across key verticals.

PagerDuty will work with TCS to build a "PagerDuty-TCS Solutions Service Center," focusing on the development and implementation of digital solutions for joint customers across Infrastructure Managed Services, Cloud Migration, ITOps and DevOps Modernization, Customer Service, Security Operations, and Industry-Specific Operations.

Reliance on digital services and applications to live, work, learn and connect, are experiencing rapid digital transformation across industries. For example, U.S. ecommerce experienced 10 years of innovation growth in just three months. To address the new needs and accelerated growth paths of companies worldwide, TCS established a Technology Group to work with companies like PagerDuty to devise and implement modern, innovative IT solutions across finance, retail, technology, telecom, media, manufacturing, and more.

"TCS' AI and automated solutions and services are helping customers digitally transform operations to modernize their business," said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head, HiTech and Alliances & Technology Unit at TCS. "We are excited to work with PagerDuty to develop cutting-edge enterprise solutions to thrive in this new digital and distributed way of work."

TCS and PagerDuty will help transform customers' digital operations by bringing PagerDuty's Digital Operations Management platform to enterprises worldwide, providing new capabilities for event management, incident response, and AIOps, as well as advanced insights and analytics. PagerDuty enables teams to confidently scale services and accelerate digital initiatives using its AI and automation, making it possible for organizations to resolve incidents up to 70 percent faster. Working together, the two companies will help customers transform operations from slow, manual, and reactive to real-time, automated, and intelligent, which is critical for success in today's always-on digital world.

"Digital-first is the reality for organizations. However, the technology powering seamless digital experiences is very complex and many organizations do not have the resources and in-house expertise to drive this shift effectively," said Dave Justice, Chief Revenue Officer at PagerDuty. "TCS is focused on solving digital transformation challenges for enterprises. The need has never been greater as a result of COVID-19 with the whole world shifting online. We are excited to have PagerDuty play a key part in TCS' new generation of solutions that enable digital operations modernization and innovation."

As part of this new partnership, TCS will join PagerDuty's Partner Program for Solution Partners and Managed Service Providers where they can provide distribution, reselling, professional services, and managed services worldwide and create new solutions for customers' needs.

