Tashia Batstone Named Incoming President And CEO Of FP Canada

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The FP Canada Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ms. Tashia Batstone has been named FP Canada's incoming President and CEO, effective May 3, 2021, replacing Mr. Cary List, who will be retiring on June 30.

Ms. Batstone brings to FP Canada significant leadership experience throughout her career, including senior leadership roles at both the provincial and national level within the CPA profession. As Senior Vice President of External Relations and Business Development at the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) she has led transformational change initiatives for the accounting profession both in Canada and on the international stage. As Vice-President Education Services at CPA Canada, she played a significant role in the unification of the accounting profession and led the development of the CPA Certification Program. Prior to joining CPA Canada, Ms. Batstone served five years as CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ms. Batstone has extensive experience in Board Governance and serves on a number of non-for-profit boards including the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) where she is currently the Vice-Chair of the Board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Tashia as FP Canada's next President & CEO," said Mr. Brett Millard, Chair, FP Canada Board. "Given her depth of experience and leadership in growing the accounting profession, Tashia was the perfect choice to succeed Cary List at the helm of FP Canada. Cary will be able to retire from FP Canada knowing he has positioned it for great continued success in advancing professional financial planning in Canada, and we are delighted he is able to pass the torch to such an accomplished leader when Tashia joins us in May."

"I couldn't be more pleased that Tashia will be taking over at the helm upon my retirement from FP Canada," added Mr. List. "I know her tremendous leadership skills, her passion for professionalization of financial planning, and her belief in our public interest mandate will serve FP Canada extremely well going forward."

"I am thrilled and honoured to join FP Canada at such an important point in the organization's evolution and I thank the board for their confidence in me," said Ms. Batstone, incoming President and CEO, FP Canada. "Financial planning is more important to the lives of Canadians today than ever before and I look forward to working with my new colleagues at FP Canada who are dedicated to leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada."

Until Ms. Batstone joins FP Canada in May, Mr. List will continue in his role as President and CEO and will remain with FP Canada as an advisor to Ms. Batstone during her onboarding and transition period, until his retirement on June 30.

