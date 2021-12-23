TARONIS FUELS STOCK PRICE

Peoria, AZ, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. ("Taronis" or the "Company") (OTC:TRNF)

Dear Shareholders,

The company has received several inquiries regarding the sharp decline in our stock price that occurred on December 22, 2021. The company has not issued any information this week and is not aware of the reason for the decline. We can note only that the trading volume for our stock has been very low and that the stock price has moved on a very small number of shares. We are working with the OTC to review the circumstances of the decline. If we do determine a cause, we plan to put out another communication informing shareholders of such.

