Tarima Brings Latin Music Flavor To DishLATINO

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarima, the Latin concert channel, joined the DishLATINO family today in the US and Puerto Rico. TARIMA has been added to the new Cine y Entretenimiento add-on package to DishLATINO, reinforcing DishLATINO's commitment to provide the best programming lineup that serves the interests of US Hispanic consumers.

Enjoy spectacular concerts from some of the biggest artists in Latin music.

Fans will now be able to enjoy spectacular concerts from some of the biggest artists in Latin music including Daddy Yankee, Maná, Carlos Vives, Nicky Jam, Sin Bandera, Reik and many others. With this new offering, Tarima will be able to delight more Hispanic households with the best concerts, 24 hours a day.

"We feel honored to bring quality live music to the millions of fans of Latin music in this country," said Freddy Arias Jr., Founder and Partner, Tarima.

"The addition of Tarima strengthens our commitment to Hispanic clients by appealing to their passion for music with quality Latino music concerts and entertainment," said Martin Medina, Programming Manager, DISH.

The channel is available to DishLATINO customers on channel 813-10 through the Cine y Entretenimiento regional add-on package that offers a variety of entertainment and movie channels for just $5 more per month.

About Tarima

The first to ever broadcast a Latin concert channel in the United States, Tarima is a groundbreaking media company launched to celebrate music, dance and community. Tarima is trailblazing the industry when it comes to broadcasting live performances across a wide span of Latin music genres - from Pop Latino, Reggaeton, Merengue and Salsa to Bachata, Ranchera and Banda. Tarima also airs exclusive musical events, cutting-edge music documentaries and other forms of original programming with a focus on Latin culture.

About DishLATINO DishLATINO is a leading suite of English and Spanish language programming packages in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers its customers Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports in combination with DISH's broad English-language programming lineup, providing millions of customers with access to more than 200 channels. As a subsidiary of DISH, it offers award-winning technology to enjoy the best programming at the best price. DISH's voice remote with Google Assistant allows consumers to quickly access entertainment, ask questions, control smart-home devices and its new Google Nest Integration will make DISH the first provider to integrate live video streams directly on the TV.

