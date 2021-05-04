Targus® To Acquire Hyper® By Sanho Corporation Diversifying Its Accessory Portfolio Geared Toward Apple And PC Consumers

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the industry leader in laptop cases and tech accessory products, announced today that it has acquired Sanho and the Hyper® brand of products, a leading technology brand in cutting-edge IT and mobile...

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the industry leader in laptop cases and tech accessory products, announced today that it has acquired Sanho and the Hyper® brand of products, a leading technology brand in cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on portable power, data storage, and connectivity products, with a strong emphasis on the Apple-related products and customers.

"We're thrilled to add Hyper to our overall company. This addition of Hyper allows for Targus to add capability and support to Hyper's growing tech brand, and gives Hyper access to new channels, customers, and a global footprint of sales and marketing resources. Hyper has a strong and exciting brand that has excellent reach into the Apple community and, importantly, the combination also brings really talented people to our team," says Mikel Williams, CEO & Chairman at Targus.

"We're excited to join Targus and gain access to a strong B2B global distribution vehicle for the Hyper brand, as well as stronger international sales and marketing resources," says Daniel Chin, CEO of Hyper. "We focus on first-to-market, award-winning innovative products, that will bring long-term value to the combined company."

Targus will remain headquartered in Anaheim, California and Hyper will maintain separate headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and continue to be managed by Daniel Chin as its President. The Targus and Hyper brand identities will remain uniquely independent.

About TargusOver thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose - at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com , like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/company/targus.

About HYPER by Sanho CorporationCelebrating its 16th year in business, HYPER by Sanho Corporation is a dynamic team headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, and the Netherlands. We specialize in delivering award-winning, cutting edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on Apple, portable power, data storage, and connectivity products.

HYPER is guided by its promise of GET MORE. Delivering more ports, more power, and more connectivity, which in turn delivers more quality time with family and friends, more experiences, and more memories to every HYPER customer around the world.

