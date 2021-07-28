Targus Partners With Samsung® To Launch A DeX®-enabled Universal USB-C Phone Dock

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus, a global leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today the launch of the Universal USB-C Phone Dock. Compact, lightweight, and versatile, it can easily be taken from home, to office, to conference room. The Universal USB-C Phone Dock allows users to get the most out of their USB-C DP Alt Mode phone by creating a fully functioning desktop experience. Key peripherals—keyboard, mouse and ethernet—can be plugged in to the phone docking station to enhance your connectivity and productivity. An SD card can also be plugged in to view photos, videos and documents on an external monitor or TV.

"We're excited to be partnered with Samsung ® for the Universal USB-C Phone Dock. You can utilize your phone just like a notebook or laptop with this new Universal Phone Dock. It is necessary for our mobility to use our phones like a fully functioning PC," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Marketing at Targus.

The SD Card slot can also be used in combination with a Samsung ® phone inside of Knox secure environments. This feature adds protection and security anywhere you need it.

Additional Features and Specifications:

1 HDMI port to connect to an external monitor (max resolution 4K@60Hz)*

1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port to charge the phone with PD 3.0 pass through** up to 18W

2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports to connect additional accessories

1 SD card and 1 micro-SD card reader/writer

1 Ethernet port to connect securely to the internet

1 3.5mm Audio Jack

Supports video conferencing using front- or rear-facing smartphone cameras

Tilts to support two viewing angles (60-deg. and 75-deg.)

Product Availability:

The Universal USB-C Phone Dock retails for $119.99 and will be available for purchase in mid- August.

About Targus

For over 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the workstyles of mobile professionals wherever they work - at home, in the office, or on the road. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

