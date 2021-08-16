Targovax To Present At Upcoming Scientific Conferences
OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences.
Novel Combination Approaches to Oncolytic VirotherapyDate: 17 Aug 2021Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)Time: 18:00 CET
Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development SummitDate: 7 September 2021Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)Time: 15:00 CET
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact: Oystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires: Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
