OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences.

Novel Combination Approaches to Oncolytic VirotherapyDate: 17 Aug 2021Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)Time: 18:00 CET

Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development SummitDate: 7 September 2021Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)Time: 15:00 CET

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: Oystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires: Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-to-present-at-upcoming-scientific-conferences,c3396025

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-to-present-at-upcoming-scientific-conferences-301355571.html

SOURCE Targovax